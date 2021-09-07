Reversion will happen, but will responses?

To the editor:
I hate to be a spoil-sport, but the full-page announcement in the Bulletin proclaiming the public will now be allowed to voice its views on reversion is pure theater ("Reversion moves to the people," May 5). Nothing the public will say will change what’s been agreed upon. The die is cast; reversion will occur. The terms are established. They took years to get to this point. And it wasn’t easy.
The many people involved in the reversion process have dedicated a fair amount of their time and energy to allow the city to become a town. Their problem-solving skills were sorely tested. Among the realignment of responsibilities between town and county is one that, 10 years after reversion, allows the town to acquire additional tax revenues by annexing tax-generating county properties.
You can bet your bottom dollar that no amount of public angst over reversion will change this term, or any of the other substantive ones. However, there is merit in attending the public meeting if for nothing more than listening to our officials respond to questions and comments, especially county supervisors. I suspect few taxpayers are aware that these elected officials have a policy not to respond in public forums to citizens they ostensibly represent. Doing so prolongs their meetings.
Apart from insulting the public who takes time to attend one of their meetings by implying citizen comments are unworthy of a response, even a thank you, the public who elected them can’t help but wonder if our supervisors understand they work for us; we don’t work for them. When they refuse to respond to citizen comment, including written requests, it undermines public respect for our public officials each of whom are paid to serve us. Maybe one of these supervisors will at least tell us the projected cost to county residents when the city becomes a town. After all, the reversion is all about money.
JAMES ROBERTS
Stanleytown