Reversion will happen, but will responses?

Apart from insulting the public who takes time to attend one of their meetings by implying citizen comments are unworthy of a response, even a thank you, the public who elected them can’t help but wonder if our supervisors understand they work for us; we don’t work for them. When they refuse to respond to citizen comment, including written requests, it undermines public respect for our public officials each of whom are paid to serve us. Maybe one of these supervisors will at least tell us the projected cost to county residents when the city becomes a town. After all, the reversion is all about money.