Revising history doesn't always work

To the editor:

I agree with the editorial finding fault with adding an ampersand to change the name of Patrick Henry Community College ("OUR VIEW: Don't misunderstand Patrick & Henry," July 25).

Now, in the convoluted wisdom of a state board of political appointees, the college will be named after the counties of Patrick & Henry, which are named after -- guess who? -- Patrick Henry!

Despite the penchant today to revise history by judging our forebears of yesteryear with today's standards of law and morality, Patrick Henry was not a lawbreaker; slavery in Colonial Virginia was permissible.

And it's not as if he owned lots of slaves. Unlike Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, both of whom owned hundreds, Patrick Henry owned reportedly two.

In addition, Patrick Henry declared slavery reprehensible. He even sought to prohibit the importation of further slaves into Virginia. Had he succeeded, our history would have been profoundly different.