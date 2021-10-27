Reynolds: Republican slate are diehard Trumpists

To the Editor:

The upcoming election features a slate of Republicans that are, unfortunately, diehard Trump supporters. They believe the 2020 election was “rigged” and that the attack on our nation’s capitol was no big deal.

I’m waiting to hear how the Democrats, if they are experts at rigging elections, totally missed the opportunity to gain large majorities in Congress to help pass their agenda? The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was, in fact, a big deal too. Trump convinced his deluded followers to try to overturn what virtually every court and even Republican officials had decided was an essentially fraud-free election. Long after this attack on democracy itself, Glenn Youngkin finally admitted that Joe Biden won the presidency, albeit reluctantly, trying not to offend Trump voters.

Like Trump, Mr. Youngkin wants to cut a bunch of taxes. That’s fine, but how will he make up the lost revenue? Unlike in the federal government, he can’t just charge a huge tax cut on a “national credit card” as Trump and Republicans did with the most recent break. In Virginia, we have to pay for schools, law enforcement, and keeping up our roads with a balanced budget.