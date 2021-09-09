Right the wrongs of past to help future

To the editor:

Uptown is asking for help; Black people have been asking for help ever since Martinsville Seven. No help, no apologies or atonement, and no mercy; this continues until Oct. 11, 2004, when they put two innocent men in jail for 20 months. Then with wicked malice nolle prosequi the case, so I could not be compensated for the wrong that was done to me. You must be found innocent to be compensated.

In 2004 I lost my music store for 26 years, my ministry for 12 years. My name was slandered around the world with no apology; no atonement for the wrong that was done.

(When you say Uptown) Allah (God) is up; your deeds are not up. Your deeds are wicked from below, all mighty Allah is judging with justice. Can you feel what God is doing? do you see the signs?

You can correct your deeds while you still have time. Work to atone for the wrong, then correct the wrong, restore the wrong, and then healing can remove the great pain from the people who have been suffering. Maybe God will forgive your sins and start healing the city.