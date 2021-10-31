Roach: Youngkin's promises are false

To the Editor:

Please don't forget the Jan. 6 insurrection! Let's send Glenn Youngkin to Mara-Loco to be with his hero and idol.

Haven't we had enough of the rich and filthy trying to run the government and change laws to protect them and their money and untaxable investments?

Have you ever seen a multimillionaire or billionaire whose main interest was to help the working class people? The answer is no. Their only interest is in themselves and their rich and filthy associates.

Please don't be fooled by Glenn Youngkin and his false promises. Have you heard him deny the allegations made against him during this campaign? It sounds to me like he is full of greed. Our great state of Virginia does not need a "ReTrumplican" governor.

God, please bless Virginia.

James Roach

Ridgeway

