Roberts: Capital needed to produce wealth

To the editor:

Bite The Hand That Feeds You is the most charitable observation that I can make of remarks made by guest columnist Jonah Goldberg in the Dec. 3 edition of the Bulletin.

To his credit, however, he was uniformly angry, first, at rich people whom he thinks aren’t paying their fair share of tax and, second, at the Democrats for letting them get away with it.

Mr. Goldberg was right to be angry at the Democrats, however. They sold their massive Federal deficit-enlarging Build Back Better legislation without telling the American people that rich people already pay most of the tax now assessed citizens.

But what really sent him over the edge was exempting the wealthy from double taxation. Mr. Goldberg thinks they should also be taxed on the tax they pay to state and local governments.

Clearly, guest columnist Goldberg is a quintessential tax-and-spend Democrat who believes government bureaucrats should be empowered to spend more of your money.