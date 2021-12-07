Roberts: Capital needed to produce wealth

To the editor:
Bite The Hand That Feeds You is the most charitable observation that I can make of remarks made by guest columnist Jonah Goldberg in the Dec. 3 edition of the Bulletin.
To his credit, however, he was uniformly angry, first, at rich people whom he thinks aren’t paying their fair share of tax and, second, at the Democrats for letting them get away with it.
Mr. Goldberg was right to be angry at the Democrats, however. They sold their massive Federal deficit-enlarging Build Back Better legislation without telling the American people that rich people already pay most of the tax now assessed citizens.
But what really sent him over the edge was exempting the wealthy from double taxation. Mr. Goldberg thinks they should also be taxed on the tax they pay to state and local governments.
Clearly, guest columnist Goldberg is a quintessential tax-and-spend Democrat who believes government bureaucrats should be empowered to spend more of your money.
Worse, his lament that the Democrat Party isn’t imposing a heavier tax burden on the wealthy reveals he is oblivious that the money our government extracts from the private sector means there is that much less capital to produce more wealth.
Wealth is the font of all tax revenue. Without it, there is no source of funds for a responsible government to provide services for which citizens clamor. The prerequisite to producing wealth anywhere in the world is access to affordable capital.
With this capital, owned or borrowed by risk-taking entrepreneurs and employed by them to make something which they sell for more than it costs to make, is how wealth is made.
Mr. Goldberg wants to quash this process by taking evermore money – capital -- from citizens whom he feels have too much and giving it to the federal government for its bureaucrats to spend.
His most egregious omission, however, was failing to observe that even taking more money from the wealthy won’t come close to paying for Build Back Better.
James Roberts
Stanleytown