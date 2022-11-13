Roberts: NCI has failed its mission Roberts: NCI has failed its mission and is a burden to taxpayers

To the editor:

It’s time to throw in the towel on the New College Institute (NCI). It was conceived with the best of intentions to address a need that its champions thought should exist but which, in fact, never materialized.

The result is a glorious, costly building with no students. Compounding its prospects is NCI’s location: It is situated a mere sixty minutes from a dozen, long established, nationally known colleges to the south, north and east in Greensboro/High Point, Roanoke and Danville.

Worse, the demographics are not in favor of NCI. There are simply fewer college age students and too many colleges seeking them, many with aggressive recruiting programs, generous scholarships and committed alumni.

"New College Institute" doesn’t even sound enticing. Really, what is it? Yes, it’s “new” but is it a college or an institute? The committee that created that name did it a disservice.

It also did a disservice to the taxpayers who paid for its creation. If NCI was a business, it would have first affirmed that there were a panoply of unmet educational needs that could be met only by another higher education institute situated in Martinsville. On the other hand, perhaps there was a feasibility study. But since it’s never cited, I suspect one was never commissioned.

Let’s face it: NCI as an educational entity is a failure. And just because it’s not a business doesn’t preclude it from determining the best use of its assets, namely its handsome building. If NCI’s trustees acquire a tenant or tenants to rent its office space and conference rooms, then at least it would begin to produce a return on the massive investment Virginia taxpayers made by building it.

James Roberts

Stanleytown