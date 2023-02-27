To the editor:

Reparations in the form of cash transfers from whites to Blacks urged in the commentary written by Dedrick Asante-Muhammad while sincere, were unpersuasive. Foremost, he does not explain the simple formula by which wealth is created. Instead, he incorrectly asserts, because Blacks have been denied the ability to acquire wealth for so long, that only a cash transfer to this entire racial group will redress it, including to Blacks who are wealthier than most whites

I don't have a mastery of the Black-white wealth gap but the idea of giving money to people who didn't earn it -- many of whom don't need it -- is not the solution. The solution is access to capital, without which no wealth can be created. This solution is readily available now to everyone in this country, including non-citizens.

But to acquire the requisite capital necessary to create wealth, those seeking it must have a persuasive plan and talent to generate it. The elements of both are available in our community, especially encouragement and training available at nearby Patrick & Henry College and various Chamber of Commerce programs. With this preparation, anyone can take the risks necessary to become wealthy. In short, anyone who wants to become wealthy must first to learn how to become a successful wealth-maker.

There are plenty of Black risk-taking entrepreneurs today who have done it and have become wealthy in the process. And, let's face it, the nation desperately needs more wealth-makers and less of the wealth-takers whom Dedrick Asante-Muhammad champions. After all, if there's no wealth, then there is no need for cash used to convey it nor anything for governments to tax. And no tax revenue means no benefits like Social security and Medicare.

Jim Roberts

Stanleytown