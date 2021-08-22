Robertson misses some of translations

To the editor:

I live in Hawaii and just happened upon Caleb Roberton’s My Word ("A differing view about 'life" after death," Aug. 13). I was going to leave a comment, but I gather one must be a Martinsville subscriber to do so.

I lived in Quantico some 62 to 65 years ago, and I do feel the need to respond. Let me preface by saying I am a Christian, although I am not a fundamentalist or evangelical Christian, as Robertson must be.

He asked why the Bible would say "everlasting" if the scribes of the Bible did not intend that meaning. Are you aware of the fact that the word "nepesh" is used 754 times in the Old Testament and takes on 30 different meanings, ranging from "soul" and "the dead" to "fish" and "dogs?" And the Greek word "aion" is found in the New Testament 108 times and is given 10 different meaning, including "forever," "ages," and "occasionally."

What we read in the New Testament as "everlasting punishment" meant "age-long pruning" in the Greek translation.