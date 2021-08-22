Robertson misses some of translations

To the editor:
I live in Hawaii and just happened upon Caleb Roberton’s My Word ("A differing view about 'life" after death," Aug. 13). I was going to leave a comment, but I gather one must be a Martinsville subscriber to do so.
I lived in Quantico some 62 to 65 years ago, and I do feel the need to respond. Let me preface by saying I am a Christian, although I am not a fundamentalist or evangelical Christian, as Robertson must be.
He asked why the Bible would say "everlasting" if the scribes of the Bible did not intend that meaning. Are you aware of the fact that the word "nepesh" is used 754 times in the Old Testament and takes on 30 different meanings, ranging from "soul" and "the dead" to "fish" and "dogs?" And the Greek word "aion" is found in the New Testament 108 times and is given 10 different meaning, including "forever," "ages," and "occasionally."
What we read in the New Testament as "everlasting punishment" meant "age-long pruning" in the Greek translation.
The modern English versions translate the Old Testament as saying "the dead know nothing" and that we should not be communicating with the the "dead." However, the original Hebrew reference was to "spiritually dead," not all dead. In effect, it meant that earthbound spirits know nothing, and we should not listen to them.
Let me suggest that Hell is a "fire of the mind," something akin to a nightmare, and it is not eternal. What loving God would dictate such punishment for eternity?
I realize that Robertson's mind is made up at this time, so I will not continue. However, I hope that if you have read this far that it will settle into your subconscious and be remembered at a future date.
Aloha from Hawaii!
MICHAEL TYMN
Hawaii