Robertson: Specialty churches are restrictive, gimmicky

If you start getting close enough to Texas you’ll start seeing signs for “Cowboy Church.” Everyone sits on bales of hay, or they sit on their horse the whole time, and everyone’s dressed as if they were at the rodeo. I’m sure there’s Bible study, but it’s obvious where the emphasis is placed.

Locally our community has had T.R.A.S.H. Ministries” which is essentially a biker church. Many of the members wear leather, are tatted up and ride motorcycles. Again, I’m sure there’s Bible study, but we see where the emphasis is placed.

Now “Cop Church” is being introduced by Collinsville’s The Community Fellowship. While I “Back the Blue” and “Pray for Police,” I don’t support this new gimmick, which is exactly what it is.

Where does the creating of sects end? Cowboy church, biker church, cop church, lawyer church, dentist church, accountant church, nurses church, farm church (that’s a real thing in Durham, N.C.), White church, Black church, Hispanic church, Men’s church, Women’s church, Children’s church, etc,… Jesus prayed for unity in John 17:21 when He said, “That they all may be one.” However, folks today just keep making religious parties (sects) in order to appease their circles.

Aside from John 17:21, Luke 3:12 and 14 is another reason why I don’t support Cop Church: “Then came also publicans to be baptized, and said unto him, Master, what shall we do?... And the soldiers likewise demanded of him, saying, And what shall we do?” Tax collectors and soldiers came to John and they were not told to start churches based on their career choices. Paul said in 1 Corinthians 7:20, “Let every man abide in the same calling wherein he was called.”

The community seems fine to ignore Galatians 3:28: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.” Though we would never come out and say it, but we are ignoring James 2:3 and creating sects for social classes too: “And ye have respect to him that weareth the gay clothing, and say unto him, Sit thou here in a good place; and say to the poor, Stand thou there, or sit here under my footstool.”

I’m a religious insider; I know the political cards that are being played these days. When you read Monique Holland’s article didn’t you wonder to yourself, "What type of denomination is The Community Fellowship? Are they Pentecostal or Methodist?" No, they are an affiliate of the Southern Baptist Convention. “Why don’t they have Baptist on their sign then?” Because they are positioning themselves as a seeker-friendly church (a real term – Google it). You come in unaware that they intend to shape you according to SBC standards.

I’m not just nitpicking over here; Sunday is the most segregated day of the week and it’s just getting worse as more and more subsects pop up. Why can’t cops just meet with everyone else in Jesus’ one church taught in Ephesians 4:1-5?

The My Word feature is a category of reader-submitted letter to the editor, marked by longer length.

