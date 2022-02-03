Robertson: Spotify made the right call over Neil Young

Baby-Boomers don’t know what Spotify is; Millennials don’t know who Joni Mitchell is. However, it’s all okay because we at least know the generations, and the political parties, are bickering. These days that seems to be all that matters.

Neil Young presented the internet streaming service, Spotify, with an ultimatum: If they kept streaming the “Joe Rogan Experience” then they would have to remove Young’s entire musical catalogue. Young is upset with Joe Rogan for stating on his podcast that Covid-19 is not only being over-inflated by the media, but is also easily treatable.

Young’s ultimatum was presented, Spotify dropped Young from their streaming service, and then from out of nowhere Joni Mitchell runs to Young’s defense. Young is bound to be feeling that Lynyrd Skynyrd line all over again: “a Southern man don’t need him around anyhow.”

I don’t think there could be a better illustration for Capitalism’s supply and demand. Neil Young is noted as having six million monthly listeners. That sounds impressive, but it’s not. Singer-songwriter John Mayer, gets 14 million monthly listeners and Elton John gets 51 million monthly listeners. Young is not in high demand these days.

Obviously millions are using Spotify, and they use it all over the globe. In 2021 “The Joe Rogan Experience” was reported by Yahoo News to be the number one podcast on Spotify. Spotify is a business; Spotify understands supply and demand. Thus, political positions aside (Covid-19 agenda) Spotify made the decision to keep the entity that brings in the most dollars.

It’s not only a great lesson, but a desperately needed one. In 2020 NBC News reported that 70% of millennials said that they supported socialism. I’m a millennial and I’m a full-fledged capitalist, and I believe that my fellow Millennials just don’t know any better.

Here’s why I say Millennials don’t know any better: A young man leaves the house that his parents own dressed in Nikes and a Carhart beanie; he gets into car and begins to listen to Neil Young through the Spotify app on his iPhone. Before driving to Starbucks, he stops at a gas station known for being the cheapest option in town. Every bit of that was made possible by capitalism!

Someone might ask, “Caleb, as a Christian, how can you defend Joe Rogan who is very immoral?” Neil Young isn’t immoral? I’m not defending Rogan; I’m defending capitalism. The Fifth Amendment says, “Nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” Our country will fall apart without capitalism.

I’m a big believer in history so I take stock in Dr. Elton Trueblood’s statements from his book “Declarations of Freedom:” “Religion becomes dangerous to the regime when it begins to attract the young … because of the spiritual vacuum waiting to be filled.” Communism and socialism both historically do away with religion; therefore I’m opposed to them.

For multiple reasons I think Spotify made the right call. Besides, everyone knows Crosby, Stills, and Nash were better without Young

The writer lives in Martinsville.

