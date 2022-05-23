Rothrock: MHS should have kept Adkins

To the editor:

Martinsville High School ("MHS") decided to take its boys basketball program in a "new direction" by firing head coach Jeff Adkins. Jeff is an MHS alumnus who starred on the school's basketball team. Jeff was a proven winner at the University of Maryland on its men's basketball team, and was drafted by the NBA's Chicago Bulls in the mid-1980s. Jeff coached the Carlisle School to 6 state basketball titles, and MHS to back to back VHSL titles. His teams never suffered a losing season.

Jeff was a model and inspiring coach in the same company as MHS legends Mel Cartwright and Robert "Husky" Hall. My two sons played for Coach Adkins and to this day use the discipline and principles that Coach instilled in their everyday lives. So what is the new direction MHS administrators wish to go: losing?

The dismissal of Jeff Adkins was a colossal mistake. Both he, his players and the City of Martinsville deserve much better!

Dru Rothrock

Martinsville

MHS Class of 1971

