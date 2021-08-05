 Skip to main content
Rural Virginia loses to large companies
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Rural Virginia loses to large companies

To the editor:

Rural communities like mine have struggled to come back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite receiving some aid and resources from the government in efforts to jumpstart our recovery, Virginia’s farmlands and small towns still need more help. Instead, we’ve been pushed aside for the interests of big cities and giant corporate retailers like Walmart and Amazon.

They’ve driven local shops out of business, replacing decent-paying jobs with low-wage ones. I am truly disappointed to learn that big corporate retailers are now pushing for legislative policies that would again harm rural Virginians.

Ten years ago, Senator Durbin (D-Ill.) added an amendment to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform bill that capped debit card interchange fees and added routing mandates to debit transactions. While these regulations helped big-box stores snatch up an extra $90 billion in profits, rural communities suffered.

Now, these same retailers are looking to extend these regulations to credit cards and secure yet another corporate payout at the expense of everyday people.

After the banking regulations passed, members of Congress wrongly assumed that big businesses would use their extra revenue to lower prices for consumers. However, in 2014 the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond discovered that nearly 99% of retailers either kept prices the same or raised them after Durbin’s amendment.

Why should we hand over even more of our hard-earned money to greedy corporations? Durbin’s amendment was just all-around bad for rural communities.

I am grateful Virginia has leaders like Sen. Mark Warner who will fight corporate special interests.

BIRDIE JAMISON

Richmond

