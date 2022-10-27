Rusmisel: Abortions are not natural

To the editor:

The Rev. Gene Anderson's response to Gary Hughes follows a path that I can't seem to find a direction from ("God's actions: Abortions are normal," Oct. 26). He states, "It is a fact God has been performing abortions on God's Creatures (not just women) since the beginning of time." I would love to get inside that thought process, but my feeble brain can't fathom the thought.

The explanations for why the world operates in the manner that it does are simple. God created this world and had a rule: That you should obey his command and not eat from the tree. Prior to the decision to violate Gods command, it must have been pretty sweet in the "Garden," Adam and Eve running around, naked. Enjoying God's Creation. Once the violation occurred, Gods response was Gen (ESV) 3:18-19, "Thorns and thistles it shall bring forth for you; and you shall eat the plants of the field. By the sweat of your face you shall eat bread, till you return to the ground ..."

Pretty much the pestilence and pain that we as humans and the animal world deal with are the result of the sin of man. God did not plan this; it is the result of disobedience. To state so boldly that God performs abortions is ludicrous. It reduces the heinous act of destroying an unborn child to a natural occurrence.

I have said this before, but it bears repeating. Abortion, 99% of the time, is a second choice to make amends for the first choice of unprotected, sex. The destruction of human life is not health care. By the way, I'm not judging anyone's action, merely being a witness. The ultimate judgment is coming, and quite frankly, I would not want to try to explain to God why it was a good idea to abort a child.

Patrick Rusmisel

Ridgeway