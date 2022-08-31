Rusmisel: Community supported Bikers for Babies charity ride for Pregnancy Care Center

I need to extend thanks to the Martinsville Bulletin for their excellent article that preceded the event, and the coverage of the event as it happened. We also had a great video recorded and narrated by Charles Roark with Star News. This is the best coverage we have ever experienced.

There are too many people and businesses to thank in this format, but if you will go to the website www.mhcbikersforbabies.com, we have our sponsors and supporters listed there with our heartfelt thanks. At the writing of this letter, we have a total of $7,606 in receipts that go to the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC to further their work with young women in crisis in our community. No matter what your politics are, or your feelings on reproductive issues, I think we can all agree that a place that provides hope to people in crisis, and help to those in need, is worthy of support and praise. My heart goes out to anyone that finds themselves with an unplanned pregnancy, and can assure you with great confidence, that they will find people at the Pregnancy Care Center that will listen and extend a helping hand.