Rusmisel: Focus on people, not weapons

Can we agree that evil exists? Can we also agree that mass casualty events are committed by evil people, such as Buffalo, Uvalde, Waukesha (mass casualty using the bumper of a vehicle))

All of these and many more have caught the attention of the nation and the world, some saying that America has some propensity to these types of events.

We, as citizens, know of these events because the media are quick to make them the main story in the news cycle. I have not researched the frequency of mass casualty events elsewhere in the world, but I am sure they happen.

One thing that I will say about the media, is that they will make these events front page news, as long as the facts fit the narrative. One mass shooting that disappeared from view was the church shooting in California that happened three days after the Buffalo shooting: It was a Chinese man and Taiwanese victims.

What we know about these events is simple. In most cases the perpetrator of the evil act is known to law enforcement as having had a problem in the past. The student perpetrators may not have encountered the legal system and police as such, but are surely known to their teachers and counselors as having problems.

Happy, well-adjusted young folks do not commit crimes, much less mass casualty crimes. It seems to me that there is some component that the well-adjusted folks have that the others do not have. Is it family structure? Faith in God? A well-adjusted individual probably has both: strong family ties and strong faith. This is not to say that all people that have experienced a less than perfect family situation will become criminals, but there is something to be said for structure in a young person’s developing life.

The weapons used by these mass murderers is only significant when considering the internal hatred felt by the perpetrator. The Waukesha Christmas parade was attacked by a man in an SUV. Very little face-to-face confrontation, there but still and evil act. On the other hand, the evil that entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was carried out on a much greater level, one I will never understand. All the same we can never legislate evil away, and will never eliminate it, short of the return of Christ.

Psychopathic behavior, sometimes diagnosed as ASD, Anti-Social Personality Disorder, is said to occur in approximately 1 to 4 percent of the population. With a population in the USA of over 300 million, this calculates to better than 1.2 million folks suffering from this mental disorder. Your chances of encountering someone that has a problem is great enough to take precautions. Be prepared to protect yourself and the ones you love. Love your neighbor, but understand they may not love you back, and when seconds count, the police are minutes away.

If you want these horrific events to stop, we need to look at the individuals that commit them. Focusing on the weapons they use will never solve the problem.

