To the editor:

Is it just me, or has the Martinsville Bulletin become a displaced northerner trying to fit in in the south? Yes, there are local stories. Yes, they cover local events. And yes, there are death notices and obituaries for our local loved ones. Though it is sad that many can't afford to place an obit in the paper, maybe that is due to the cost of paper as well.

The saddest part for me is that I will no longer be able to read my local paper in the morning as I eat my breakfast. I am disappointed that there are many in our community that don't live with a device in their hand, and no personal computer in the house, so they won't have access to the "daily" on line paper. Those folks aren't important, I guess. Maybe their Grandchildren can update them on the current events.

What is important is that the media moguls that produce our "local" paper save a dollar or two on the publication cost, and no longer have to pay the delivery people. Wonder what they will do with all of the paper tubes that are lined up along our streets?

One good thing is that I will no longer feel compelled to correct the spelling and grammar mistakes that are rampant with our professional writers of today. Must be auto correct errors, surely journalists wouldn't make the simple mistakes we see so often

I'll miss the Bulletin. I suppose it is part of getting older, lamenting of the things of the past that will always be better than the modern ways. The local paper has now been added to the list of endangered species, much like plumbers and handymen.

Patrick Rusmisel

Martinsville