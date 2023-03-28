To the editor:

Hey folks, it will be interesting to see who's feathers get ruffled over this short observation.

Esther Wach wrote a book way back in 2000 titled "Why the Best Man for the Job is a Woman." I have not read this book, but can surmise from the title, that it will outline and describe in detail the virtues of women that make them better at doing many jobs.

Fast forward to today. It is Women's History Month and the awards are being handed out. One of the recipients of the 2023 International Women of Courage awards given by our FLOTUS, Dr Jill Biden, was to Alba Rueda from Argentina. Hershey's Chocolate thought it fitting to feature Fae Johnstone as one of the featured women in their International Women's Day celebrations, and last on this short list, ESPN chose to highlight Lia Thomas, a collegiate swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, as a woman that they wanted to highlight. Haven't we come a long way Baby? Three fine examples of why the next book should be titled, "Why the Best Woman for the Job is a Man."

All of these examples are biological males. When will we stop the insanity? I don't wish to demean the struggles of people with gender issues, but to elevate these and others above the truly exceptional women of our time makes me hurt for women like my wife. She worked her way through college and grad school and finally earned her PhD while caring for her father in his last years, while working full time. Not to mention that she has to put up with me. Now that is an exceptional woman!

Patrick Rusmisel

Ridgeway