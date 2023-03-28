In recent Bulletin editions there have been more articles about book banning. One article was on Tuesday, March 21, and another on Friday, March 24. I am far from a literary scholar, but I don't remember any sexually explicit content in "The Catcher in the Rye" or "The Great Gatsby." We were taught to look into the characters and glean thought provoking insight into the authors' deeper meanings, to become critical thinkers. The inference that the selective rejection of modern literary works is because of the LGBTQ subject matter confuses me. If we are to treat members of the LGBTQ community as a normal part of life, then their literature should be less of an instruction manual for sexual conduct and more insightful into the deeper relationships between the characters.