I did a little research from the US Department of Education. It's just a snapshot, but grade 4 in Virginia, measured in 2022: 38% of students are proficient in math, 32% proficient in reading; both are a reduction from 2019. Science was a little more promising at 50%. For the eighth grade the numbers are mathematics, 31%; reading, 31%; science, 40%. Tell me again which books we should have our children focused on?