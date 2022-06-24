Rusmisel: Support Pregnancy Care Center of MHC

Well, they did it: The landmark decision of 1973 has been overturned. Does this end abortion? Not completely. There will be states that have laws that are triggered by the decision that will greatly restrict abortion, but it hasn't been made illegal completely. Here in Virginia we will continue to have legal abortion available, at least for the foreseeable future.

In Virginia, I believe, there are 16 abortion clinics that only provide abortions; there are 32 facilities in all providing abortion services along with other medical service, some of which are hospitals and doctors' offices.

There are 47 Pro Life Care Net Pregnancy Care Centers in Virginia, one of which is the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC here in Martinsville.

Why am I telling you this? To let you know that there is a place where a birthing person (woman) can find help in a time of need that does not end in the on-purpose death of an unborn child.

Please understand that it is my opinion that if you are looking for an abortion you are pregnant with an unborn child. The abortion is not an ectomy, or removal of a specific part of the human body; it is the destruction of an unborn child with unique DNA. If preserving the "right" to abort your unborn child is your only focus, then I would venture that you are not really looking out for the best interest of women. I quite frankly believe your thinking has skewed into a pattern that believes the destruction of a unique life is OK, even celebrated, but I digress.

I don't work for the Pregnancy Care of MHC, but I am an avid supporter both in spirit and in finances. I don't just talk the talk as some are inclined.

The Pregnancy Care Center is a nonprofit organization that offers its services free of charge. Those services include, but are not limited to, pregnancy tests, sonograms, parental education, baby formula and supplies, and more.

I am telling you this for two reasons. One is to make sure you know there is a place that truly loves women and their children and is purposed to take care of them. They advocate for life, of both the child and the mother -- oops, birthing person. And secondly, because it is a place that you can help. You can help through your tax-deductible giving, but also your time. Are you a medical professional who cares about women in crisis? Are you a conscientious member of society who believes we are a community that needs to care for each other, and you want to help? Then volunteer.

Are you more concerned with ending pregnancies because you believe that they will hold back the expectant mother -- sorry, birthing person? Again, we have ventured into that a child is a burden, and not a blessing. If an individual is held back from pursuing their dreams because of a child, they might be looking for an excuse. If that is your frame of thought, may I suggest the birth control section of the local pharmacy; otherwise, please, please realize that every child is precious.

My plea is simple. Lets put aside the bickering about "my body, my choice" and get down to the reality that we need to support a place that supports women and their babies. We can argue the "choice" over a cup of coffee, but let's take care of the needs of our community first. Join me in supporting, not attacking, the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC. They are doing the hard work of supporting women and their babies.

Patrick Rusmisel

Ridgeway

My Word is an open forum for readers to share their opinions.

