Rusmisel: Trump was a hard worker

Can we compare the 45th and 46th presidents for a moment?

President Trump (45) was in front of the press nearly every day taking questions; President Biden (46) rarely takes questions from the press. 45 was on social media literally all the time, nothing hidden, even the unpopular stuff. I don't think 46 knows how to use social media; everything hidden. 45 opened the country for the oil and gas industry to prosper, and fuel was reasonable; 46 closed down the domestic oil and gas industry, and now pleads with OPEC to keep prices low to help us, and fuel is -- well, let's say it is much higher.

45 brokered a deal with Afghanistan to pull our troops out, with conditions. 46 pulled out the troops, and left our people behind, in a desperately bad condition. 45, brokered the Abraham Accord that brought peace to the Middle East; 46 is offering Iran, America's sworn enemy, another shot at the nuclear deal, and has our allies upset with the U.S.

45 reduced the illegal immigration at our southern border to a trickle; 46 opened the flood gates. 45's VP was an active member of his team, working side by side with the president; 46's VP is mostly out of the public eye, not sure what she is working on.