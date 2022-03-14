Rusmisel: Voters got what they wanted

Vice President Kamala Harris recently said, "Our task is to show people that, in many ways, they got what they ordered," Harris said. "Right? They said this is what they wanted. They stood in line. They took time from work. It was difficult. And a lot of what they demanded, they got. And so let's get out there as we do and remind them of that."

I read the printed and on line versions of the Martinsville Bulletin, and I would like to hear from the people that they accept what she has said. If you voted to end the mean tweets and harsh language, and reasonable fuel prices, and record low unemployment of the last administration, then be proud that you have got what you ordered. Be sure to explain to the folks that are in the lower, even middle income brackets how much better it is under President Biden. Go ahead - I dare you!