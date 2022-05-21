Scott: Billboard should come down

To the editor:

Thanks to Bonnie Favero for the YouTube video "Black Lives, Black Lung" produced by Truth Initiative as background for the racial profiling billboard displayed in MHC. Without any disclosure, it is believed that Mrs. Favero is representing and/or speaking on behalf of Piedmont Community Services.

This video was very educational. Unfortunately the video does not provide any evidence to support classifying Black people as the sole victim (to the extent to use the “targeting” concept) of corporate tobacco advertising. While it claimed predatory advertising practices but none (zero) specific attacks on any one race was provided. Tobacco advertised on TV until 1971 using Black and white actors in their ads.

While claiming victim status, the video admits that all other races were targeted as well. Therefore, if all people are targeted (human beings) then no discriminatory targeting of one race took place. Therefore the billboard message was unrepresentative of the facts at minimum and sends a false message.

It is not new that for-profit advertisers create messages for specific audiences. Certain pharmaceutical companies advertise certain drugs for certain diseases. Medical device companies target handicap people with their portable ramps and wheel chair lifts. Focusing on all people, Pepsi, Anheuser Busch, Burger King, Pizza Hut, etc. use Black and white people in their ads.

Secondly and the most shocking was the admission and bemoaning of the fact that members of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and other Black nonprofit groups (NAACP included) accepted contributions from tobacco companies. The video consumed one-third of it 15 minutes production about Black leaders and Black organizations who “sold their soul” to the tobacco lobby.

The billboard message sponsored by Piedmont Community Services should be taken down. Neither the government nor the tobacco industry placed the cigarette in anyone’s mouth, lit it or took a puff. Its time to stop creating victims and long overdue to hold individuals responsible for their singular actions.

Randy Scott

Henry County

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.