Scott: Comment about schools was racist

Comment about schools was racist To the Editor:





I must push back against the racist, undiplomatic, childish and uneducated comment of Martinsville city councilperson Jennifer Bowles in the local Democratic Committee meeting as reported in the Oct. 12, 2021, Martinsville Bulletin.

Her statement: “I can say that I am very concerned about this. ... If you look at the closing of Laurel Park High School, it was a predominately Black school, and now we’re hearing they might close Martinsville High School, which is another predominantly Black school. We don’t think that’s fair, and we don’t want to see that happen.” (Yet the predominately white Fieldale-Collinsville High School closed the same year as LPHS.)

While she does not represent the governmental jurisdiction where I live, it is necessary to condemn that statement whenever it occurs. She may be well versed in earning a college degree and in winning votes. Unfortunately, neither does she understand how to bring people together nor how to create a successful classroom experience for school age children if she believes race is the most important criteria.