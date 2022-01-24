Scott: Harris was man of eternal faith

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
To the editor:

It is with much respect that I offer brief remarks about Pastor Richard Lawrence Harris.

Having met him through his managing several funerals of my aunts and uncles and eventually my mother, I came to be one of his many admirers. What a package of down home Tennessee accent spread across his lovable personal smile and sense of humor. Topped off with his long time pastoral leadership of Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville as a man of eternal faith, Lawrence stands tall in the memories of many who knew him. I am blessed to have been just one.

Long live the memories of the Lawrence Harrises of the world

Randy Scott

Henry County

