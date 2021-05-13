Screwtape's work played out in Congress

"Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God! We once were so proud of your accomplishments! Instead, you go against your Christian principals (sp) and join 'the devil's army' (Democrats and the fake news media). How do you call yourself a Christian when you join the 'devil's army' believing in abortion! We thought you were 'smart enough to see how the left is brainwashing 'so-called good people,' including yourself and many other GOP members. You have even fallen for their socialism ideals! So, so, sad!"

There is no evidence that Congressman Kinzinger strayed from traditional Republican principles. His views on abortion and the socialistic tendencies of Democrats remain intact. And there is also no evidence he flip-flopped on issues such as reducing government regulation or taxes.

The family's disappointment rested on one thing: He did not believe the facts supported former President Trump's claim that fraudulent votes elected Joe Biden. He voted with nine other house Republicans and all the Democrats to certify the electoral college results.

When Congressman Kinzinger voted to impeach President Trump on Jan. 13, his family's second letter of Jan. 19, doubled down on their disdain: