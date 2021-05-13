Screwtape's work played out in Congress

"Blest Be the Tie that Binds?” The title of this classic Protestant hymn posed as a rhetorical question.
The Kinzinger Family Letters: An example of political beliefs becoming part of a family's religion; indeed, the most important part.
In "The Screwtape Letters," C.S. Lewis tells the story of Screwtape, a demon schooled by the devil he calls "Our Father." He writes letters to his nephew, Wormwood, to train him in the art of persuading humans to embrace the devil's precepts instead of those of the "Enemy," God.
One letter announces that a fundamental goal of the devil is to coax a human into believing that his political beliefs are a part of his religion. And then, hopefully, the human comes to believe that his political beliefs are the most important part of his religion.
Screwtape explains to Wormwood that when these political causes "matter more (to the human) than prayers and sacraments and charity, he is ours — and the more 'religious' (about these causes), the more securely ours. I could show you a pretty cageful down here."
A Jan. 8 letter to the 9th District of Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger from his family members, condemning his vote on Jan. 6, certifying the election of Joe Biden as president, suggests that for them, politics and religion boil in the same pot:
"Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God! We once were so proud of your accomplishments! Instead, you go against your Christian principals (sp) and join 'the devil's army' (Democrats and the fake news media). How do you call yourself a Christian when you join the 'devil's army' believing in abortion! We thought you were 'smart enough to see how the left is brainwashing 'so-called good people,' including yourself and many other GOP members. You have even fallen for their socialism ideals! So, so, sad!"
There is no evidence that Congressman Kinzinger strayed from traditional Republican principles. His views on abortion and the socialistic tendencies of Democrats remain intact. And there is also no evidence he flip-flopped on issues such as reducing government regulation or taxes.
The family's disappointment rested on one thing: He did not believe the facts supported former President Trump's claim that fraudulent votes elected Joe Biden. He voted with nine other house Republicans and all the Democrats to certify the electoral college results.
When Congressman Kinzinger voted to impeach President Trump on Jan. 13, his family's second letter of Jan. 19, doubled down on their disdain:
"[T]o give up your Christian Principals (sp) for self gain is deplorable! . . . (Doesn't it bother you that you have lost the respect of so many good people and believers?!)
"We are disappointed and saddened by the decision/choice you have made! We will be praying that the Lord will 'lead you out of Darkness!'
"Perhaps the witch/devil holding the gavel (Nancy Pelosi), will invite you to her house for ice cream."
The tie that binds religion and politics in the Kinzinger family is tight. So tight that the congressman's belief that the facts did not support President Trump's claim of a stolen election and that his rhetoric on Jan. 6 incited an insurrection, rendered him persona non gratis at Kissinger family gatherings and, worse, no longer Christian.
The Kinzinger family letters make no mention of whether Congressman Kinzinger continues to honor the sacraments, or prays, or practices charity. Such things seem no longer relevant to the avowedly Christian Kissinger family. For them, the sine qua non of Christianity is to oppose Democrats in all things.
Screwtape has succeeded in at least some quarters. What does it mean to Christianity and Democracy if he succeeds in others?
