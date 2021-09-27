Serious questions about how courts sentence

To the editor:
I would like to know how a person can shoot and kill another person in a drug deal gone bad and get charged with first-degree murder then get it reduced to second-degree murder and then to voluntary manslaughter and get 2 years. Another guy rapes a 4-year-old girl and messing her up permanently and only gets 4 to 6 years. People who get caught selling drugs time and time again get a 1 or 2-year probation. A person gets an assault-and-battery charge gets 2 years. Another person gets a malicious-wounding charge defending his life and gets 12 years.
Is this what our legal system has come to? People who kill people and people who molest little kids and sell drugs get a slap on the wrist, and defending your life will get you crucified?
Something is wrong with our legal system.
LARRY PUCKETT
Stuart
The writer is an inmate in the Patrick County jail.