Serious questions about how courts sentence

I would like to know how a person can shoot and kill another person in a drug deal gone bad and get charged with first-degree murder then get it reduced to second-degree murder and then to voluntary manslaughter and get 2 years. Another guy rapes a 4-year-old girl and messing her up permanently and only gets 4 to 6 years. People who get caught selling drugs time and time again get a 1 or 2-year probation. A person gets an assault-and-battery charge gets 2 years. Another person gets a malicious-wounding charge defending his life and gets 12 years.