Shame on Griffith for comments about panel

To the editor:

In May 2021 Republicans blocked legislation that would have established a commission to examine the attack on Jan. 6. The House then created a select committee to investigate the insurrection.

When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for Republican participation, McCarthy proposed Jim Banks and Jim Jordan as two impossible choices. Why impossible? First, Jim Jordan is likely to be subpoenaed. Second, no one can expect these hard-line Trumpers and supporters of The Big Lie to be objective about the events of Jan. 6.

In his recent “newsletter” Ninth District Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) compares the rejection of Banks and Jordan to the machinations of the Chinese Communist government. Shame on Griffith for demeaning efforts to create an effective commission that will delve into every aspect of the day we almost lost our democracy,

But then Griffith was one of the Republicans who voted to overturn the election results. Was this not also an attempt to upset the peaceful transfer of power central to a functioning democracy?

KURT MERCHANT

Martinsville