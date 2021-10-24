Sharpe: Bowling is an advocate for Iriswood

To the Editor:

I write simply to explain what I know about Eric Bowling and his vision for the Iriswood district. He cares deeply about our locality, not just Iriswood, but Martinsville and Henry County as a whole. If there are ever events happening in the area, he’s probably a participant. If he’s not there, he’s probably promoted it in one way or another.

Bowling is running because he can be a strong advocate for the district. Being an advocate is someone who effectively can support or promote policy. Bowling’s ability to be an advocate is what differentiates him from other candidates. While other candidates get mad and fired up over certain issues, Bowling takes every opportunity to learn as much about the issues as possible so that he can develop well-reasoned solutions and develop a plan that will benefit the Iriswood residents. I won’t go into specifics about his policies because I would rather give Iriswood voters the opportunity to do that themselves.