Shires: County must give HCSO requested funding

I strongly urge the Henry County board of supervisors to provide the necessary funding that Sheriff Lane Perry has requested to hire and maintain an excellent sheriff's department. This is a very high priority!
BENJAMIN SHIRES
Collinsville
