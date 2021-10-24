 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shires: County must give HCSO requested funding
0 comments

Shires: County must give HCSO requested funding

{{featured_button_text}}

I strongly urge the Henry County board of supervisors to provide the necessary funding that Sheriff Lane Perry has requested to hire and maintain an excellent sheriff's department. This is a very high priority!

BENJAMIN SHIRES

Collinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert