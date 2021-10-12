Shires: There's a reason for taxes

There’s a reason

for taxes To the editor:

I take this opportunity to comment and ask questions regarding Andrew C. Palmer’s letter to the editor of the Bulletin dated Oct. 7. Mr. Palmer is a candidate for the Collinsville District on the Henry County board of supervisors. In his letter, Mr. Palmer asks voters to give him a “shot.”

Mr. Palmer was very critical of current Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant for voting to raise taxes. Mr. Palmer is strongly opposed to raising real estate taxes, personal property taxes, machinery taxes, the tool tax, etc. No one likes taxes, including me. However, the real issue of taxes should be: What is the necessity for taxes or tax increases? In other words, how will a new tax or tax increases benefit the citizens of Henry County? This is the test!