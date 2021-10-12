Shires: There's a reason for taxes

There’s a reason
for taxes To the editor:
I take this opportunity to comment and ask questions regarding Andrew C. Palmer’s letter to the editor of the Bulletin dated Oct. 7. Mr. Palmer is a candidate for the Collinsville District on the Henry County board of supervisors. In his letter, Mr. Palmer asks voters to give him a “shot.”
Mr. Palmer was very critical of current Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant for voting to raise taxes. Mr. Palmer is strongly opposed to raising real estate taxes, personal property taxes, machinery taxes, the tool tax, etc. No one likes taxes, including me. However, the real issue of taxes should be: What is the necessity for taxes or tax increases? In other words, how will a new tax or tax increases benefit the citizens of Henry County? This is the test!
The tax increases for which Mr. Bryant voted, what was the purpose or necessity for the increases? I strongly believe that Mr. Bryant would be extremely reluctant to raise taxes without an urgent need to do so. You see, Mr. Bryant owns a house and property in Henry County. In addition, Mr. Bryant owns property, including Bryant Radio Supply Inc., in Collinsville. I am sure Mr. Bryant must have big tax bills! Of all county taxpayers, why would Mr. Bryant want to raise taxes! Because Mr. Bryant is not selfish, and Mr. Bryant has the obligation and commitment to vote for what is best for Henry County citizens.
I admire Mr. Palmer for his desire to serve the citizens of Henry County. However, Mr. Palmer may need to study Henry County government to become more knowledgeable of how Henry County government works.
Mr. Bryant has the knowledge and experience to provide excellent professional service and management for Henry County.
I trust Mr. Joe Bryant, and I believe he honestly deserves another term on the board of supervisors. Mr. Bryant has my vote.
BENJAMIN SHIRES
Collinsville