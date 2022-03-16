Simes: It beats the alternative

Today I accept the challenge put forth by Patrick Rusmisel in the March 15 edition of the Bulletin ("Voters got what they wanted"). Yes, I did get exactly what I wanted.

I got an end to the childish and boorish behavior of the previous administration. And yes, I got a refreshing end to the crude and infantile tweets.

Contrary to Mr. Rusmisel's letter we now have the lowest unemployment rate in years as the economy has come roaring back. Has this fast-paced recovery spurred inflation? Yep, that happens from time to time and we recover from it when things cool off.

I am a retiree who, alongside my wife, relies on Social Security and a modest pension to meet our daily needs. As such we feel the higher costs of gasoline and other goods like everyone else. But we make reasonable decisions to live within our needs. Even so we continue to enjoy our weekly "date nights" at Third Bay Cafe and lunches at Shindig or Wild Magnolia.

I am also proud to have an administration that has sought to help end this wearying pandemic rather than wish it away "like a miracle" or deny its existence and call for no testing to hide the facts. That said, I give deserved credit to the previous administration for the rapid development of a vaccine even though that push came much later than it could have without the continuous denials.

Could the present administration be doing better? Absolutely! But I also consider what the alternative would have been.

John Sims

Martinsville

