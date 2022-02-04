Sims: Bad quality government on all levels

To the editor:

What has become of us as people, as citizens? These past few years have left me wondering. City Council decided on their own to change the structure of Martinsville from city to town. Confused citizens questions were met by one councilman tossing a booklet on the table declaring "It's all right there for you to read". Aside from all the legalese contained in such a document the decisions were made without any public input from affected citizens. While reversion may well be the best way forward the arrogant attitude of the mayor and all but one council member is unacceptable.

On the state level Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants parents to "snitch" on schoolteachers who may introduce subjects, books, or ideas with which they disagree. Teachers? Really? These are the most unrecognized, unappreciated, and vastly underpaid yet undisputedly essential members of our society. It's hard enough to find teachers to help shape children's future, and now the Governor want to organize vigilantes to make their jobs more difficult.

Nationally we have a Congress that has totally abandoned the concept of compromised governing, where the best ideas of both sides are merged for the betterment of society. There are no innocents here. All 535 elected officials share responsibility for the current dysfunction. This antagonism has now been passed down to the people they represent. The result has been the election to the highest office of one person who was and still is totally unqualified and arguably mentally unfit for the office followed by another whose time and abilities have long passed him by.

How will we recover? I remain hopeful the 2022 and 2024 elections will show some signs of a return to happier times where people don't fly divisive flags or worse yet seek to threaten or harm those with whom they disagree.

John Sims

Martinsville

