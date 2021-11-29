 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sims: Congratulations to Bulletin on uptown, strong female leaders
0 comments

Sims: Congratulations to Bulletin on uptown, strong female leaders

{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

The Martinsville Bulletin's move to uptown is an event to be celebrated as yet another business takes root in the central part of our city. It's great to see those who bring us daily updates on the news and happenings in our area now located in the heart of Martinsville, where the action is! Revitalization of Main Street, Church Street and the various cross streets is a welcome movement that others should join.

That being said, the main impetus for this letter initially was to congratulate Holly Kozelsky on her promotion to editor. As I read the article I discovered that our local paper is headed by not one but three strong and competent women including General Manager Wendi Craig and Advertising Manager Tammy Jones. I'm sure there are other talented ladies who also contribute to the success of the Bulletin.

It is encouraging to see the capabilities of these women recognized and utilized in such a productive way. Hopefully this will encourage young girls to realize there are no doors they cannot walk through and no heights they cannot attain.

Sorry Bill Wyatt, you are a great reporter and your column about the Bulletin's new home in the old Grand Piano was enjoyable and enlightening, but today is about the ladies.

John Sims

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert