Sims: Congratulations to Bulletin on uptown, strong female leaders

To the editor:

The Martinsville Bulletin's move to uptown is an event to be celebrated as yet another business takes root in the central part of our city. It's great to see those who bring us daily updates on the news and happenings in our area now located in the heart of Martinsville, where the action is! Revitalization of Main Street, Church Street and the various cross streets is a welcome movement that others should join.

That being said, the main impetus for this letter initially was to congratulate Holly Kozelsky on her promotion to editor. As I read the article I discovered that our local paper is headed by not one but three strong and competent women including General Manager Wendi Craig and Advertising Manager Tammy Jones. I'm sure there are other talented ladies who also contribute to the success of the Bulletin.

It is encouraging to see the capabilities of these women recognized and utilized in such a productive way. Hopefully this will encourage young girls to realize there are no doors they cannot walk through and no heights they cannot attain.

Sorry Bill Wyatt, you are a great reporter and your column about the Bulletin's new home in the old Grand Piano was enjoyable and enlightening, but today is about the ladies.