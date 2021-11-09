Sims: Democrats cause of own problems

To the editor:

I am tired of hearing Democrats say the failure to pass the infrastructure bill cost Terry McAuliffe the election. Terry McAuliffe cost himself the election!

His debate statement about parents not having a say in schools was a gaffe of major proportions from which no amount of back peddling or "context" could recover. He received more votes than Ralph Northam in 2017. Unfortunately for him, he energized a significant turnout of parents who do care about the schools their children attend.

Looking ahead, the Republican party will almost surely retake Congress in the House and Senate. This tends to be the case historically in mid-term elections and should hold true again in 2022.

The struggle to pass the very popular and necessary Infrastructure package illustrates the Democrat problems. Let's not even discuss Build Back Better, quite possibly the worst moniker to attach to any serious proposal! If not for 13 brave Republicans the first would not have passed, and continued infighting may well sink the second.

President Biden's approval rating is falling, and I see no reason for improvement. No amount of new legislation will overcome the fact that, in my opinion, he is the most uninspiring President since Jimmy Carter.