Sims: Pearson a true representative

To the editor:

The ongoing efforts at revitalizing uptown Martinsville bring forth more evidence of the arrogant attitudes of Mayor Kathy Lawson and many of the Council members.

Once again these "leaders" of the city have determined that only they can provide the wisdom and vision for the city. Once again, as was the case for reversion, these self-proclaimed all-knowing individuals believe that the opinions and input of the citizens are unnecessary in matters involving the future of Martinsville.

Oh, by the way, how's that reversion thing going?

Thank goodness we have the honorable Tammy Pearson to have the backs of those who elected her. Ms. Pearson has consistently stood up for the rest of us.

Mayor Lawson proclaims that the "veterans" on council know far more of the residents and business owners needs and wishes than a newcomer like Tammy Pearson. May I remind her that Ms. Pearson and the Pearson Group are owners and operators of multiple businesses in the city and therefore have a vested interest in any decisions to be made regarding development and improvement of the Uptown region.

Tammy Pearson invested the time and effort to perform due diligence and seek consultation from other cities that had gone through similar programs. Her efforts were met by remarks such as "Show me the numbers." This process is about far more than numbers. It's about successes and failures that can provide valuable lessons for investing significant efforts, including money, into a revitalization effort.

I am thankful to have someone like Tammy Pearson on the council to challenge these veterans who place themselves above the common citizen. She is a true representative of the people. Remember that as some of these veterans come up for re-election.

John Sims

Martinsville

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.