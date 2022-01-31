Solar farm disaster in making

To the editor:

The proposed Solar Farm in Axton is a horrible idea. I have a solar array on my roof and I am in full support of solar; I am opposed to huge solar farms that rob the forest. This proposed farm will destroy creeks' streams and by default, the rivers and worse deplete the aquifer. 3,000 acres will no longer support it. creeks and streams will cake over.

Let's talk biology: The root systems of the forest channel water to the aquifer. The root system of the forest keeps the topsoil from running off into the creeks and streams. The aquifer supplies wells creeks and rivers. To remove 3,000 acres from the ecosystem is a disaster in the making. We will lose creeks and streams to sediment runoff.

The citizens in Axton rely on wells; many are already facing wells running dry. Public Service Authority does not extend water to Elijah Circle or North Fork Road.

Germany has huge Solar Farms the panels are installed along the highway systems. It's a win-win. We have miles of open highway 95, 85, 29, 581,64 to list goes on and on.

This is not well thought out. Our citizens deserve better. Please reverse this decision.

Actions have consequences. The consequence of this decision will be dry wells and wild animals in our yards eating livestock and pets.

Naomi Hodge-Muse

President, Martinsville-Henry County NAACP

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.