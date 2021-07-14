Solar power story shined a light

To the editor:

I want to congratulate Martinsville Electric Director Durwin Joyce and City Manager Leon Towarnicki for bringing the issues accompanying the current promotion of individual residential solar power in the city to everyone's attention. As stated in the article ("City seizes solar power," July 13) residents are being solicited to have "free" solar panels installed on their roofs to save on their electric utility bills. Of course these savings will only be truly realized in 10 to 15 year at best.

Prior to my retirement in 2018 I was plant manager of a large industrial minerals operation in North Carolina. Had I submitted a capital expenditure project with a payback no less than 10 years, I would have been laughed out of the room. Residents should apply similar critical thinking to investments in their homes.