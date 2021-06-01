Sometimes being 'from here' isn't enough

He’s from here, so we need to vote for him.

Even though I had lived in Henry country for years, I wasn’t born and raised here, like my opponent when I ran for the Board of Supervisors in 2003. Chris Hurst heard the same thing when Joseph Yost trotted out the “From Here For Us” slogan, as if living in and covering the New River Valley for years made you a carpetbagger.

Certainly living and representing a region of the commonwealth as Sam Rasoul has is a plus for the area. However, that alone should not be the main qualifier for statewide office. A candidate’s resume, stance on the issues, and legislative success should be the measuring stick. And by that measure, Sam has not lived up to the hype surrounding his campaign. Mark Levine has.

On my issue, common sense gun legislation, Mark has taken the lead as long as I’ve known him. He has been the chief co-patron of bills that have made the commonwealth safer. He’s had the courage to withstand a barrage of death threats from the gun worshipping cult as have other Democrats. A gunman with an assault weapon said online he should go to family members and “kiss them goodbye” and then paraded around with it in front of his home.