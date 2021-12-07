Sparks: Greene, Scott correct about reversion

To the editor:

I read Randy Scott’s Dec. 1 letter to the editor, and his laudatory remarks concerning Barry Greene are 100% correct.

I too think that Mr. Greene has always been an unselfish contributor and builder this community in so many positive ways it is difficult to mention all of them. His family, along with the Globman family, have served this community above and beyond.

If I remember correctly, on two or more occasions, I have submitted Letters to the Editor espousing consolidation of county, city and town governments in Henry County for all the reasons Mr. Greene discovered with his study of the matter. The reasoning behind consolidation is sound and is plain simple common sense.

I have spoken with many residents in the city and county with most agreeing consolidation would be of benefit to all, yet some of the reasons for not consolidating are as silly as old high school rivalries impeding progress.

Until the elected leaders begin building a successful future for us all, nothing is going to change. I guess we will have to elect better leaders.

Phil Sparks

Martinsville

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.