Speeding toward a new name

To the editor:

Raceway Community College is my choice for a progressive effort to rename our own renowned community college. It is a name connected to the college. Racing has been an integral part of our Henry and Patrick County histories. It has endured through Dupont’s history and the furniture and textile industries.

Our community college always adapts to the needs and requirements of the area. Whether it is medical skills, computer skills or auto mechanic skills, the college prepares students to compete locally and statewide for employment opportunities or furthering their education.

I envision a closer relationship to the NASCAR family and would welcome closer alliance with the Woods Brothers racing family and Clay Campbell at Martinsville Speedway to support a new name of "Raceway Community College – Speeding to Achievement."

There is so much symbolism in the NASCAR world that pertains to college life. The desire to achieve, the availability to learn, the challenge to pursue and the rewards to claim. These are common to both NASCAR hopefuls and college students. Hard work, capable teachers, coaches, instructors, dedication, repetition, testing, results are what college and NASCAR do all the time.