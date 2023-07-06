Imagine for a moment that your bank suddenly decides that it is not your money after all, and although you put all of the effort into saving and growing your nest egg for that future use, it now decides that it is now the bank’s money, and walks away with it and decides for itself that it will determine how it is spent, with no benefit to you at all, ever again. You would be furious and you would fight to get it back, right? Such is the case that we find ourselves in with the current situation between The New College Institute and the now defunct New College Foundation.

In his recent column, “A Most Puzzling Circumstance”, Bulletin reporter Bill Wyatt rightly asked a simple but profound question that deserves an answer: “What in the world happened between the New College Institute and the Foundation that was created to be its fund-raising arm?” While the answer to his question is not a simple one, it is one that needs some of the pieces of the past to be put together in order to give a complete picture to this current circumstance that exists between NCI and its former foundation. Please allow me to explain.

Formed in 2006, NCF was established to provide the support of the mission of New College, a higher ed learning center that was the brainchild of the Harvest Foundation and enshrined in the laws of Virginia, at their request. In the beginning, the foundation assisted NCI in securing the funds needed to build the Baldwin Building, supported financial scholarships for our citizens to earn college degrees at the institute, and acquire critical job training certifications and skills that would help our region climb out of the economic decline caused by our government’s ill-fated decision to send our textile and manufacturing jobs overseas to China. Once a leading driver of the state’s economy, Southside was decimated by this short-sighted federal economic policy that resulted in the loss of thousands of good-paying jobs and caused our citizens to move elsewhere to look for work to sustain their families. New College was created to be one of the tools in the toolbox to help bring about the economic revitalization for the people of our area.

Since that time, NCI has produced hundreds of college graduates from our region in the fields of public education, health care, and advanced manufacturing. Many of our neighbors who never thought that higher education was a possibility were able to dedicate their lives and their future to the pursuit of degrees from Virginia universities without ever having to leave Martinsville, or they were able to earn industry certifications that helped both them and their families break the cycle of poverty, or even allowed them to stay in the region rather than move away in order to make a better life.

The former executive director, William Wampler, worked hard to secure federal grants and funding from the Tobacco Commission to build the main campus on the historic Baldwin Block, utilizing the foundation to hold the funds (because the state government itself was not able to receive the funding) and required the building’s ownership to be vested in the foundation “in name only.” The future looked bright back then, but all who were involved in NCI’s creation knew that a large economic/educational initiative like the institute required patience, dedication and effort over time. Wampler raised the money needed, and the foundation was the receptacle of those monies that would ensure its sustainability. The New College Foundation got the benefit of those efforts while never having to raise a single dollar itself.

But somewhere along the way, the Harvest Foundation, which had pledged to the state that it would spend $50 million on this endeavor, fell out of love with New College when it realized that Virginia was not going to make NCI a four-year institution. It subsequently broke off its sustaining financial commitment to the Institute. Some wanted NCI to just fade away, to give up on this most noble effort, but that is where the state stepped in, because legislators like myself, Del. Danny Marshall, Del. Charles Poindexter and Sen. Emmitt Hanger quickly realized that NCI served a great purpose to the region’s economic future, and that if it failed, the state government would be wary and unwilling thereafter to invest in another economic initiative to this degree ever again in Southside. Legislators throughout Virginia rallied behind the state taking up the effort to mold New College into a cutting-edge state of the art higher learning center that could create a tech-talent workforce pipeline that would bring employers in the 21st Century marketplace back to the region.

Budget writers in both the House of Delegates and the Senate crafted smart and fiscally responsible budgets for the institute that would supplant the former funding from the Harvest Foundation, looking long-term on what NCI could be in the future in the ever-changing education delivery platform. They knew that it would take time, that the institute would experience both success and failure in its growing process, but they were, and still are, committed to the concept that NCI’s flexibility, its ability to change as education delivery systems changed over time, and its promise to provide affordable higher education opportunities to the citizens it serves is a vital piece to our region’s economic future. And they were confident that the New College Foundation would be there to assist as a partner along the way. Or so they thought.

Virginia committed itself to the future of NCI, buying the building from the Foundation and vesting in it over $7.5 million of taxpayer money that it understood would be used by the foundation to support NCI. All the money that the foundation now possesses is either taxpayer dollars, grant money given to NCI for the administration of its programs, or money raised by Wampler for its use with NCI programs. Not one penny has been raised by the foundation ever, which has not held one single fundraising campaign to increase its endowment since the erection of the Baldwin Building.

Since the state took over the administration of NCI, the foundation utterly refuses to be a partner in supporting its programs, rather it and its board members have believed that it is their money, and now believe that they can do whatever they want with your taxpayer dollars. They have continued to turn down modest funding requests from NCI over and over again, year after year. Imagine for a moment if the foundations that support Virginia Tech or UVA abrogated their obligations to the very colleges that it pledged to support. If that ever occurred, those colleges would fight to preserve the purpose of those monies raised that were meant for the support of those institutions. But quite frankly, none of those foundations would be so brazen to try such a ridiculous thing. But this is where NCI finds itself at this very moment.

The New College Foundation has recently and secretly attempted to rebrand itself in an effort to absolve it from any obligation to the institute. It claims money that it never raised is now its own, falsely asserts a claim to millions of taxpayer dollars meant for NCI as its own, and amazingly thinks that it can do whatever it wants with it, without any fiscal accountability to the New College Institute. Just imagine how many scholarships that $12.5 million could fund for our children to get the higher education needed to get a good job through the offerings at New College. If the foundation’s board members and its out-of-state director get their way, we might never find out. But this is why the NCI Board of Directors have unanimously decided to stand and fight for what is right — because what they have done is wrong.

And yes, it has been a bumpy road for New College; there have been both successes and failures — the pandemic certainly impaired the progress that the institute was making, and traditional colleges and universities have now created online educational platforms that we once only utilized in our classrooms. And yet that is the beauty of the perseverance of New College — it can survive and thrive because it was created in a way to allow it to be able to pivot and be nimble in offering educational opportunities that change with the changing educational and workforce environment. Quite simply, New College is a higher education center that can provide opportunities that no other college can offer in this everchanging economic and education marketplace. We are at the very moment where we will succeed because our first and only commitment is to the success of our community.

With its new Executive Director Joe Sumner, along with our Deputy Director Christina Reed, New College is bringing online new and impactful educational programs such as the Broadband Academy, is leading the field in education in alternative energy with its wind energy safety training programs, is a portal for those in our area who seek higher learning in the fields of education and health care, and it is fully engaged with our local industry partners in providing educational opportunities in advanced manufacturing. And the new and exciting partnership with Warrick Scott and the Wendell Scott Foundation will bring to the fore an aggressive K-12 public school outreach and engagement program that will offer new opportunities for our local youth to get the job training and education that they need to be successful in the 21st Century economy in Southside, Virginia. Wendell Scott’s legacy is exactly what New College stands for, and we are excited for this new partnership because we believe that we owe this to the community that we serve.

Both New College and the young men and women of our region deserve to have a foundation that utilizes the taxpayer money that it has been given to fund their future education at the institute. The future is bright once again at the historic Baldwin Block — and now the New College Foundation needs to live up to its obligation and why it was created in the first place. No one here believes that their “new” foundation can’t be an entity that raises and distributes funds for other causes, they just can’t do it with the money and taxpayer funds that were meant for the New College Institute. The funds belong to the institute, and they should be given back to it. Anything else would simply be unconscionable.