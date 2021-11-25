 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steunebrink: Generosity appreciated
0 comments
editor's pick

Steunebrink: Generosity appreciated

{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I was in the McDonald’s drive through on Tuesday of last week.

I went to pay for my order and was told that a woman ahead of me had paid for it.

If you access with this application, thank you for your act of kindness.

Lastly, I hope it was a Happy Turkey Day for you and your family.

Henry Steunebrink

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert