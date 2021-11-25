Steunebrink: Generosity appreciated

To the editor:
I was in the McDonald’s drive through on Tuesday of last week.
I went to pay for my order and was told that a woman ahead of me had paid for it.
If you access with this application, thank you for your act of kindness.
Lastly, I hope it was a Happy Turkey Day for you and your family.
Henry Steunebrink
Martinsville
