Steunebrink: Help displaced tenants

To the editor:

We concerned citizens like to take this opportunity to thank the City and other entities in the swift action that was taken regarding an unlivable home with low-income residents of the City of Martinsville.

With that being said, another inquiry was directed to me, of what happens to low-income individuals who are evicted?

If a city inspection displaces individual(s) because the landlord’s house(s) fails to meet up to code, one would think that habitable housing would be immediately made.

Such people who are evicted should never be placed on a waiting list in obtaining permanent housing from the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

The city and landlords must be held accountable in complying to local, state and federal laws. This is true if either entities are receiving state or federal monies to be spent for low income residents.

As part of an eviction, the city’s health department, should always intervene in identifying the health of said residents.

Areas include medical, mental health and dental care; ancillary services, medical equipment and supplies; over-the-counter/prescription drugs and transportation to and from, to obtain proper healthcare.

The city should always ensure that landlords meet fire/safety codes. They must also work together, in providing a means for residents, to contact fire, emergency services and local police 24/7.

If the City of Martinsville continues complacency, negligence will prevail, of which both are quite prevalent in our city.

Ask yourself: Is this our resounding call of how we take care of our own?

Henry Steunebrink

Martinsville

