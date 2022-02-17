Steunebrink: Housing for low income families should top city's concerns

To the editor:

Across from an agency building in the city was this dilapidated home. Based on the number of mailboxes, six people lived there.

I cannot give the address in this letter, in order to protect both the landlord’s and the residents’ anonymity.

As to what I saw. The structure, I visually believe, wouldn’t pass any city inspection for the occupants to live in the home. Could I be wrong?

As for the back of the home, I am unsure of whether or not it would meet any fire and safety codes.

Electrical wiring was hanging visibly through the entrance of the open basement door, for egress from the second to first floor the steps and railing was wood, as well as, obvious burnable items in an open garbage storage area was under the home. Do these items pass code?

As for the residents’ health and welfare I cannot say, nor will I make a hypothesis.

I would think that low income housing is more important than minuscule projects, such as:

New roads or highways costing millions

Planting flowers at the city entrances

Making “Uptown” visibly pretty for residents, vendors and new prospects

Let’s take those and other available funds and take care of low income families.

These individuals/families ask: “Is there anyone out there who hears our pleas for help?”

A simple knock at their door and seeing one of us who cares and asks “Hello, my name is — how can I help you?” You’d be surprised at their answers.

Speaking from experience, bring something for your eyes to dry them and to blow your runny noses.

Henry Steunebrink

Martinsville

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.