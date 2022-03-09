Steunebrink: We must help others

We like to take this opportunity to thank those responsible entities of the City of Martinsville, to their addressing and continuance to do so, means to ensure for the proper housing of low income, veterans and their families.
As part of the above paragraph, an inquiry was recently presented to our group of how low income residents, healthcare and welfare were being addressed by the City of Martinsville?
“Low income” presents a variety of problems for individuals, families and children, with access to health care is which is complex and prevalent.
Although there are many challenges for low-income families to access adequate health care in the United States, the key barriers identified are a lack of education, complications with health insurance, administrative red tape and a distrust of health care providers.
Our group believes that we have common ground with the City; a means using certain business techniques to address, maintain critical data, follow through and for permanent solutions regarding this inquiry.
The following areas of care are:
- Medical and dental
- Mental health
- Pediatric
- Ancillary services
- Medications
- Immunizations
- Covid-19 testing, immunization and/or treatment
- DME and/or prosthetics
- Acute and Emergency Care
- Hospitalization
These may also problematic for people:
- Certain foods based on a required diet
- Medical supplies
- Medical, DME and prosthetics items
- Transportation
So we now ask, is this being addressed for such residents and especially for those individuals recently displaced from the condemned home?
Harry Steunebrink
Martinsville