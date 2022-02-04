Steunebrink: We must help residents

To the editor:

I moved from Virginia Beach four years ago to Martinsville because I got tired of all the things in the “City Life.”

A quaint town, friendly people and attractions with in distance to see.

Now it’s drugs, shootings, jobs and keeping a roof over your head and to feed yourself and family.

Speaking of the latter, I happened to had to go to the DMV and as I was leaving, I thought we had an earthquake.

There was a white home across the street, that looked like it took the brunt of the tremor(s).

Sitting on the porch was this old man. I asked if he was alright and he looked at me confused. I then said, that the house was off its foundation.

He said, “No, son.” It was then I realized he and others lived in this “home.” I can’t describe the home in this letter, because my words would exceed the space available.

So, we want to get out of the “poverty” line and yet this structure: dilapidated, most likely a health, fire and safety hazard, stands proud for representing our city.

If that is true and we don’t want to help the residents of this home to live like we do, then it’s time for me to pack up my bags and move elsewhere.

Henry Steunebrink

Martinsville

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.