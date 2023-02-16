To the editor:

I would very much like to add to the recent letter from Carol Meyer in reference to book banning. The entire concept of banning books is against everything America stands for. I quote our Constitution:

First Amendment

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

How much clearer does it need to be? Banning books is unconstitutional! But this really is what is happening in America today ... and I quote from Ms Meyer's letter, because everybody need to think about what she said!

Natanson cites a report from Penn America, a nonprofit organization committed to freedom of expression, which identified 1,586 book bans in U.S. schools in the last 9 months. Of these banned books, 41% featured prominent characters of color; 33% contained LGBTQ themes; and 22% addressed directly race and racism.

Did I fall asleep and wake up in Nazi Germany of the past? No, this is happening in America and people are just accepting it! Come on, folks. It is time to protest! Wake up! Rise Up! And please, Speak Up! Tell our Congress they are trashing our constitutional rights here!

There was another dark period in American history in the 1940's and 1950's called McCarthyism ... where our Congress went nuts and turned on our citizens. Anybody who was deemed 'leftist' was accused and deemed guilty just by accusation of treason. We finally got sick and tired of Joseph McCarthy himself and set him aside. And America recovered. Now we have another McCarthy in charge of the house of representatives and we are in another dark era of history.

John Styles

Stuart