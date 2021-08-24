Supporting Craighead in District 9

To the editor:

As a longtime resident in Southwest Virginia, and a community-oriented resident of Patrick County, I was so pleased to meet Bridgette Craighead, who is running for delegate in our district (Virginia House District 9).

Bridgette impressed me with her honest and approachable demeanor. Here is a candidate, finally, who took a pledge not to accept any funding from corporations such as Dominion Energy that do not have our own local interests at heart. I feel confident Bridgette will be truly representing the hard-working people of our district.

As a small-business owner, job creator, parent, and community-minded individual, Bridgette has shown the type of leadership needed in Patrick County. Years of misrepresentation have devastated our health care system and downtown businesses. The old school, wealthy businessman model we have been sending to Richmond for decades have only resulted in making us underfunded and underserved. It's time for the rest of us to have a voice. We deserve a change, and Bridgette Craighead is that change.

LYNN CHIPKIN

Woolwine